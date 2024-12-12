The Botswana national cricket team will go up against the Nigeria national cricket team in the 16th match of the Africa Continental Cup 2024 on December 12. The Botswana vs Nigeria match is set to be played at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda and it starts at 4:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast option available of the Africa Continental Cup 2024 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. There is however, an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch Botswana vs Nigeria live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but will need a match pass for the same. After Missing Flight Gambia Gives Walkover to Rwanda in ICC T20 World Cup Sub-Regional African Qualifier 2024 As Players Arrive Late, Become First T20I Match to be Forfeited.

