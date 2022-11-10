Indian fans were not pleased with the team's exit from T20 World Cup 2022 after a 10-wicket loss to England in the semifinals. Following the result, many expressed their frustrations on social media, as #BoycottIPL trended on Twitter. Fans want the players to focus on international cricket along with the domestic competition.

Not Good Enough

#BoycottIPL otherwise they will still play like this in big tournaments and keep making money in the IPL. — Indoreupdates (@Indoreupdates1) November 10, 2022

ICC vs IPL

Boycott IPL so that the Indian Team can focus on international cricket. #BoycottIPL #BCCI pic.twitter.com/YJQiPZqJuY — ɅMɅN DUВΞY (@imAmanDubey) November 10, 2022

Focus

Time to boycott IPL so that Indian players can focus on international cricket. It's high time now🤨#boycottIPL #INDvsAUS — Parth Arora (@parthcoolarora) September 20, 2022

India in International Competitions

Being BIG INDIAN CRICKET FAN i do have a complaint .. INDIA ALWAYS fails to win an ICC tournament !!! And believe it or not IPL is a big reason for that #BoycottIPL 😡😡 — Harshit Gupta (@harshitg94) November 10, 2022

Hales & Buttler Today

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)