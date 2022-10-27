There was an off the field action as well during the India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). An Indian man took an opportunity to propose his girlfriend in front of the packed SCG. The proposal was broadcast live during Netherlands' innings. ICC shared the video on Instagram, which apparently is viral now. "She said yes," wrote ICC in the caption.

Watch Viral Video

