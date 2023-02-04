Chattogram Challengers will square off with Comilla Victorians in the next fixture of Bangladesh Premier League 2023 on Saturday, February 4. The game will commence at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Chattogram Challengers are coming into this match with a loss against Sylhet Strikers. Meanwhile, Comilla Victorians had a win against Khulna Tigers. The important BPL 2023 match between Chattogram Challengers and Comilla Victorians will be telecasted live on Eurosport in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the FanCode app and website. Shaheen Afridi Wedding: Pakistan Pacer Ties Knot With Shahid Afridi’s Daughter Ansha, Check Nikah Ceremony Photos.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians On FanCode

