Dhaka Dominators will aim to move upwards on the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 points table when they face Sylhet Strikers on Monday, January 16. The match would be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram and is slated to start at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to enjoy live telecast of this match due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But they can surely watch live streaming of this match, which is available on the FanCode app. Zamina Tahir, Pakistan Bowler, Pulls Off ‘Mankad’ Run Out During During ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers on FanCode

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)