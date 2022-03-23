The TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) starts on March 26 with last year finalists- Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders- taking on each other. The IPL 2022 will have occupancy rate of 25% as per COVID-19 protocols and thus fans are looking to buy IPL 2022 match tickets online. The IPL 2022 tickets are available on IPL's official website www.iplt20.com and also on www.BookMyShow.com. With limited number of crowd allowed, fans will be looking to get their hands on the limited IPL 2022 match tickets available online. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝗶𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 👏 👏 Tickets for #TATAIPL 2022 will be 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 from 12PM IST onwards today 👍 👍 Go grab your tickets 🎫 🎫 - See you at the stands! 🏟️ 📣 Details below 🔽 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2022

