Canada will take on Namibia in their next match in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off on Tuesday, April 2. The game will begin at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek. Unfortunately, this tournament has no broadcasters in India. Hence the match between Canada and Namibia will not be telecasted live on TV. Fans meanwhile can still watch the live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

Canada vs Namibia Live on FanCode

USA look to seal their spot in June's qualifier tournament, while Canada and Namibia hope to keep their World Cup dream alive 🏏 Watch all of the @cricketworldcup Qualifier Play-off live and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺 pic.twitter.com/fjeX08nypZ — ICC (@ICC) April 4, 2023

