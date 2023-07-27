Mitchell Starc produced a gem of a delivery to get rid of England captain Ben Stokes on Day 1 of the fifth Test in Ashes 2023 on Thursday, July 27. The ball swung late to take out Stokes' off-stump with the England skipper looking to play a flick shot. Stokes completely missed the ball and Starc, with this wicket, dismissed the left-hander for the ninth time in Test cricket. ‘I Think You Should Let That Go’ Dinesh Karthik’s Clever Answer While Talking About Changes in Australian Side Goes Viral.

Mitchell Starc Castles Ben Stokes

