Star Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara finally completed 7000 test runs. Playing in his 98th test match, Pujara has now become only the 8th Indian batter to achieve the milestone. However, just after a few minutes, he was dismissed by Taijul Islam for a personal score of 24(55). With Pujara's dismissal, India are currently in a very tricky position at the IND vs BAN 2nd Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. IPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming Online and Telecast: When and Where to Watch Indian Premier League Mini-Auction for Free?

Pujara Scores 7000th Test Runs

Cheteshwar Pujara becomes the 8th Indian batter to complete 7⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ Test runs!#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/ygQjaCxkan — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)