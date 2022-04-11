India's Cheteshwar Pujara and Pakistan keeper Mohammed Rizwan have signed for Sussex Cricket Club for County Championship 2022. The duo will be playing together in the competition. Pujara had missed the first game due to visa issues.

Pujara has joined Sussex ahead of their second match in County Championship 2022 - Pujara and Rizwan will be playing together this season. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 9, 2022

