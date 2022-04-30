Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammad Rizwan continue to impress at the County Championship for Sussex. The duo shared a 154-run partnership in their 1st innings against Durham. In the game, Pujara scored a double century while Rizwan registered 79 runs.

