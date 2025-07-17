A video has gone viral on social media of Rangpur Riders all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed dropping the catch of Dubai Capitals batter Niroshan Dickwella in the Global Super League 2025. The incident happened during the fourth over of the Dubai Capitals innings. On the fourth delivery, Niroshan tried to slog Iftikhar's delivery, but the ball soared high and went towards the bowler. However, the all-rounder grabbed the attention as he gestured for the ball to come to him, only to fumble an easy catch at the end. The moment has gone viral on social media. Shimron Hetmyer Smashes Five Sixes in an Over As Guyana Amazon Warriors Enter GSL T20 2025 Final With Win Over Hobart Hurricanes (Watch Video).

Iftikhar Ahmed Fumbles an Easy Catch

