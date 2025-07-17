In the final league phase game of the Global Super League 2025, Central Districts and Rangpur Riders will be locking horns. The Central Districts vs Rangpur Riders GSL 2025 match is being hosted at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The tenth match of the GSL 2025 edition will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, July 17. Unfortunately, no TV channel has the broadcasting rights for the Global Super League 2025 in India. Hence, the Global Super League matches will not be available for live telecast viewing options in India. FanCode has the live streaming rights for the Global Super League 2025 series in India. So, the Central Districts vs Rangpur Riders Global Super League 2025 match will have live streaming viewing options online on the FanCode app and website. GSL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Guyana Amazon Warriors Enter Global Super League Final, Reclaim Top-Spot With Win Over Hobart Hurricanes.

GSL 2025 Fixtures

It's finally here‼️ Here are the fixtures for the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ edition of the ExxonMobil Guyana #GlobalSuperLeague 🌎🏆 Get your tickets for the Ultimate Cricket Showdown!🏏 Visit the box office at 223-234 Camp Street, Georgetown or go online at https://t.co/HIx4RCYjcr 🎟️#GSLT20 pic.twitter.com/JnaxLyI4Qg — Global Super League (@gslt20) June 11, 2025

