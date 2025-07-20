A bizarre run out was spotted during the Bangladesh vs Pakistan first T20I 2025 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Pakistan were down to 46/5 and were trying to pick themselves up with a partnership of Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah with the former playing really well and doing the bulk of the scoring. Amid this, the two had a mix-up while calling for a run and Fakhar slipped, eventually fell and got run out. It was an embarrassing mix-up and Pakistan landed in further trouble. The run out was similar to the numerous mix-ups Pakistan cricketers had in the past and as a result the video went viral on social media. Why Was India vs Pakistan Cricket Match in WCL 2025 Called Off by Organisers? Check Reason.

Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah Have Massive Mix-Up During Running

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)