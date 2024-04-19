Mumbai Indians have been full of controversies in the present edition of the Indian Premier League. Another controversy erupted during the PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 match. On the sixth ball of the 15th over of the first innings, Arshdeep Singh bowled a wide yorker to Suryakumar Yadav. At first, the umpire didn't give it as a wide but Surya took a DRS when Tim David signalled him to do so from the dugout. The umpire reviewed the decision to the third umpire and also ignored Sam Curran who was protesting for the same. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya Fined for Slow Over-Rate Offence

Another Controversy During Mumbai Indians' IPL 2024 Match

another incident where umpires supported MI. Tim David singling for DRS after seeing the reply, Sam Curran pointed out but umpire ignored him and asked from third umpire. this is shameful pic.twitter.com/QOS27aLXsr — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 19, 2024

