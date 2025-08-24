Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly shined with the ball in hand during the Australia vs South Africa third ODI 2025 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay. Australia batted first and put up a massive total of 431/2 in the first innings. So, Connolly had the cushion of runs in his hand and he used to his advantage to take the five-wicket haul. It is his first fifer in International cricket. It is also the first time an Aussie spinner has scalped five-wicket haul against South Africa in ODIs. Cooper Connolly Performs 'Bow and Arrow' Celebration As He Gives Send-Off to Dewald Brevis After Dismissing Him During AUS vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Cooper Connolly Becomes First Australian Spinner to Take Five-Wicket Haul Against South Africa in ODIs

Cooper Connolly has his first 5fa in professional cricket! It's the first time he has taken more than three wickets in a game. #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/MeRNU2Lq7L — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 24, 2025

