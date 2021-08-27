Caribbean Premier League 2021 has shared Chris Gayle's video of the Universe Boss smashing boundary from the last match between Barbados Royals and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. His hard-hitting shot broke a window that was evident enough to prove the power of the Universal Boss. He couldn't stay at the pitch for long but having felt his short yet powerful presence on the field was no less than a delight to watch. The SKNPatriots won the match by 21 runs against the BR.

Check Out Chris Gayle's Power-Hitting Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)