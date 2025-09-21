Christopher Henry Gayle aka Chris Gayle, the West Indies cricket team legend, one of the first and finest T20 specialist batters to date, was born on September 21, 1979, in Kingston, Jamaica. Today, in 2025, as Chris Gayle celebrates his 46th birthday, many of his fans have wished him on the internet. The "Universe Boss" Chris Gayle has been a legend in all three formats during his international cricket days. Chris Gayle has played in 103 Tests, 301 ODIs, and 79 T20Is, scoring 7214, 10480, and 1899 runs respectively. Being a part-timer, his bowling stats have also been legendary, as he scalped 73 wickets in Tests, 167 in ODIs, and 20 in T20Is. He has also been a pro in major T20 leagues around the world, including the cash-rich IPL, where he has 4965 runs. His best days in the Indian Premier League were with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Chris Gayle Says He Was 'Disrespected' at Punjab Kings During His Stint With IPL Franchise, Talks About Experiencing Depression: 'I Broke Down While Talking to Anil Kumble' (Watch Video).

'Sixer King'

Happy Birthday Chris Gayle 🎉🎉 Universe Boss in Cricket who Knows as Sixer King ❤️❤️#HappyBirthdayChrisGayle #ChrisGayle | क्रिस गेल। @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/ujQolKfr8B — Megha (मेघा) 🇮🇳 (@Megha212927) September 21, 2025

KKR Days

Remember where this legend has started the grind 💜 Happy birthday Chris Gayle 💜🔥 pic.twitter.com/EHx53cB4yP — Venky Mama (@venkymama100) September 21, 2025

That '175* Runs Off 66 Balls'

Happy birthday Universe Boss ❤️🎉 175* runs off 66 balls. A decade ago today, Chris Gayle put on a show for the ages. The fastest T20 hundred, the highest-ever IPL score. Absolutely iconic. pic.twitter.com/EynMogmyef — bhanu🇮🇳 (@Bhanu_R780) September 21, 2025

'UNIVERSE BOSS CHRIS GAYLE'

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, UNIVERSE BOSS CHRIS GAYLE 🥳 This is the right time to pull out this twit 🗿 pic.twitter.com/SnOjsVHbF6 — Rohit 🇮🇳 (@stump_out) September 21, 2025

'HAPPY BIRTHDAY, UNIVERSE BOSS'

Those Stats

🏆 Champions Trophy Winner 🌏 T20 World Cup Winner × 2 🟠 Orange Cap Winner × 2 📊 10,480 ODI Runs 📖 7,215 Test Runs 🔥 4,965 IPL Runs 💯 42 International Centuries 💥 2 Triple Centuries in Tests ⚡ 1 Double Century in ODIs 🎉 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE KING OF SIXES – CHRIS GAYLE!… pic.twitter.com/MJ1hHZy2dk — Rana Ahmed (@RanaAhmad056) September 21, 2025

