Barbados Royals Women have won the Women's Caribbean Premier League 2025 title, after beating Guyana Amazon Warriors Women by three wickets in the WCPL 2025 final. This is the third consecutive trophy for Barbados Royals in WCPL, having now won it in 2023, 2024, and 2025. They are the most successful side in the tournament, being the only side to win three trophies. In the final, BR-W won the toss and elected to field first. Guyana Amazon Warriors Women scored only 136/3 in the first innings. However, the chase was a tough one for Barbados Royals Women, but they ended up scoring 137/7 in 19.4 overs. Aaliyah Alleyne, with her 17-run knock off nine balls, and Shreyanka Patil (10 runs off 6 balls) helped Chinelle Henry and co seal their third WCPL title. WCPL 2025: Barbados Royals Suffer Huge Blow As Hayley Matthews Ruled Out for Entire Women’s Caribbean Premier League Season.

Barbados Royals Win WCPL 2025 Final By Three Wickets

WCPL 2025 Final Full Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)