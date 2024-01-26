Fortune Barishal's owner has dismissed every other rumour which was surfacing online regarding Shoaib Malik's BPL contract termination due to match-fixing allegations. The rumours came online and were all over social media after Shoaib Malik's performance in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Fortune Bashir's owner went on to say, "This is wrong and completely a misconception, I have not given any information to news channels or anyone else." He also went on to say, "Shoaib Malik played his level best and there are always wins and losses in a game." New PCB Acting Chairman Shah Khawar Denies Claim of Team's On-Field Performances Being Affected by Frequent Changes in Cricket Board.

