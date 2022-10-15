Chennai Super Kings shared a throwback video of them winning the Indian Premier League 2021 title on this day. The video featured the CSK players celebrating among themselves as well as their families to celebrate their fourth title in the competition, second-most after Mumbai Indians' tally of five. Also, the background score of the video was UEFA Champions League's theme song, a very popular one among the sports fans.

CSK's Throwback Video of Winning IPL 2021 Title:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

