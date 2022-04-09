Chennai Super Kings' nightmarish start to IPL 2022 continued as they lost their first four games on the trot in IPL 2022 with a defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, April 9. The defending champions remain winless and it seems that their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are getting slimmer. Following their defeat, netizens took to social media to react.

"Hurry up, it's an emergency! He was supporting CSK" pic.twitter.com/M3rbPGFZIM — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 9, 2022

I fear #CSK fans will find this a long #IPL. It isn't just that they lost, it can happen, but they weren't in the game. And that is worrisome. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 9, 2022

CSK on points table, 2021 to 2022 pic.twitter.com/kwk1TIARdH — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 9, 2022

Jadeja knew how many matches CSK would lose consecutively under his captaincy pic.twitter.com/GB3FMXh4So — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) April 9, 2022

