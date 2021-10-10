Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai in Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) Qualifier 1. MS Dhoni-led side are unchanged for this game while Delhi Capitals have added Tom Curran in playing XI instead of Ripal Patel.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI

Qualifier 1. Delhi Capitals XI: S Dhawan, P Shaw, S Iyer, R Pant, T Curran, S Hetmyer, A Patel, R Ashwin, K Rabada, A Khan, A Nortje https://t.co/8TbvEf4Vmd #DCvCSK #VIVOIPL #IPL2021 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 10, 2021

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI

Qualifier 1. Chennai Super Kings XI: F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, M Ali, R Uthappa, A Rayudu, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, DJ Bravo, S Thakur, D Chahar, J Hazlewood https://t.co/8TbvEf4Vmd #DCvCSK #VIVOIPL #IPL2021 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 10, 2021

