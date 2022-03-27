Delhi Capitals have won the toss and they would bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the second game of IPL 2022 on Sunday, March 27. Kuldeep Yadav, Tim Seifert, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur and Rovmann Powell are making their debuts for Delhi Capitals. For Mumbai Indians, Tilak Varma, Tymal Mills and Tim David would be making debuts. Delhi have opted to play only two foreigners.

Toss Report:

Playing XI of both sides:

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

