Delhi Capitals will play against Gujarat Giants in the next match of the Women's Premier League 2023 in Brabounre Stadium, Mumbai. Having won the toss, Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning has decided to bowl first. Delhi have made one change with Poonam Yadav replacing Tara Norris in the team. Meanwhile, Gujarat have done two changes to their lineup. Laura Wolvaardt and Ashwani Kumari have replaced Annabel Sutherland and Sabbhineni Meghana.

Delhi Capitals Opt To Bowl First

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav.

Gujarat Giants Playing XI: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Ashwani Kumari.

