A disciplined bowling performance from Mumbai Indians have helped them to keep Delhi Capitals under a low total in match no 7 of WPL 2023 at Dr Dy Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. After winning the toss, Delhi were bowled out for 105. Captain Meg Lanning 43(41) was the highest scorer for Delhi. Meanwhile, Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong and Hayley Matthews took three wickets each. Mumbai will be now looking to chase this target down. Jhoome Jo Pathaan! Gujarat Giants Players Groove to SRK-Starrer's Hit Number After Registering First Victory of WPL 2023 (Watch Video).

Delhi Captails Bowled Out for 105

