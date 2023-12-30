Deepti Sharma bagged her second five-wicket haul in ODI cricket, achieving the feat during the IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2023 on Saturday, December 30. The off-spinner put in a superb shift with the ball and dismissed Ellyse Perry (50), Beth Mooney (10), Tahlia McGrath (24), Georgia Wareham (22) and Annabel Sutherland (23). She finished with figures of 5/38, which is also her second-best after her 6/20. Sneh Rana Walks Off the Field in Pain After Suffering Horrific Collision With Pooja Vastrakar While Fielding During IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2023.

Deepti Sharma Takes Five-Wicket Haul

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)