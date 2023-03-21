Delhi Capitals have qualified for the inaugural Women's Premier League final after a five-wicket win over UP Warriorz on Tuesday, March 21. Alice Capsey starred with both bat and ball as her performance helped Delhi Capitals clinch the win with 2.1 overs to spare. She took three wickets in the first innings, restricting UP Warriorz to 138/6 despite a blazing half-century by Tahlia McGrath. She continued her good form with the bat, scoring 34 runs off 31 balls with four fours and one six. Marizanne Kapp, too, scored 34* as she took her side over the line in this contest. Jemimah Rodrigues Turns Commentator! Delhi Capitals Player Describes Live Action During WPL 2023 Match vs Gujarat Giants (Watch Video).

Delhi Capitals Beat UP Warriorz

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)