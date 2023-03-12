Jemimah Rodrigues is a fan favourite due to her energy and attitude of always enjoying the game. She keeps the fan engaged and never lets a single moment around her to get boring. Like that, during the WPL 2023 game between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, Jemimah, who was connected to the commentators and broadcasters from field, turned commentator and started describing the scenario from the middle of the park. Fans enjoyed it and made it viral in no time.

Jemimah Rodrigues Turns Commentator!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)