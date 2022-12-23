Phil Salt has been signed by Delhi Capitals for his base price of Rs 2 crore at the IPL 2023 Auction. The England wicketkeeper was part of his side's T20 World Cup 2022 winning squad and would be playing his maiden IPL season.

Phil Salt Signed by Delhi Capitals:

