After being the most expensive player last season, Mitchell Starc has been sold to Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2025 season. Mitchell Starc is a good bowler but was not in his best form last IPL season. Starc performed well in the IPL 2024 final for Kolkata Knight Riders. Delhi Capitals secured the deal for INR 11.75 Crore. It is a good deal by DC for the Australian pacer who can be very beneficial for them going into the Indian Premier League 2025. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Mitchell Starc Goes to Delhi Capitals for INR 11.75 Crore.

Mitchell Starc Joins DC for IPL 2025

SOLDDDD! 🔥



Mitchell Starc goes to @DelhiCapitals for INR 11.75 Crore ⚡️⚡️ #TATAIPLAuction— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

