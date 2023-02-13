The interest for local Indian bowlers continues as Delhi Capitals secure the services of the Indian national team spinner Radha Yadav for a base price of 40 Lakh. Securing workable local bowling options is very crucial and her addition will definitely be a value pick for Delhi Capitals.

Radha Yadav Sold to DC For INR 40 Lakh

India all-rounder Radha Yadav is next with a base price of INR 40 Lakh She is SOLD to @DelhiCapitals for INR 40 Lakh #WPLAuction — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

