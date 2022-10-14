Dhanashree Verma was seen celebrating 'Karwa Chauth' with husband Yuzvendra Chahal in a heartwarming video, which she shared on Instagram. Chahal is currently in Australia, gearing up for the T20 World Cup 2022, which starts in a few days time and Dhanashree, from India, decided to celebrate the auspicious festival with her husband on a video call. 'Karwa Chauth' is a festival where married women pray for their husbands to have a long life and they also break their fast upon seeing the moon.

Dhanashree Verma's Special 'Karwa Chauth' with Yuzvendra Chahal:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

