In the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) many records were made and broken. But during and even after the match ended some of the clips have surfaced over social media in which the equation between the Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and bowling coach Lasith Malinga is not looking right. It can also be seen as Hardik Pandya intentionally or unintentionally can be seen disrespecting the Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga. Mumbai Indians lost the high-scoring match by 31 runs. ‘Toughest Soldiers Get the Toughest Test’ Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya Lift Mumbai Indians Morale After Loss Against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

Does Hardik Pandya kicked Lasith Malinga? His hands, face reaction same story.

Not a good way to treat legend like Lasith Malinga. #HardikPandya #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/Yg5a5hNRTE— Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) March 28, 2024

Asking them to leave chair is not good behaviour

Lasith Malinga and Kieron Pollard is legend of cricket. They have done better than Hardik Pandya for their national team as well for Mumbai Indians too.

Asking them to leave chair is not good behaviour.

Unfortunately but it's fact, Hardik Pandya don't respect seniors. pic.twitter.com/ejoShhjgwl— Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) March 28, 2024

Did Hardik Pandya Disrespect Lasith Malinga?

Malinga Ki Hardik Ki Gattiga Adho Aindhi



Ninna Hug Kuda

Mottom Something Fishy pic.twitter.com/ToAARNW68w— Kiran (@KIRANPSPK45) March 28, 2024

ALL is NOT well

ALL is NOT well between Hardik Pandya and Lasith Malinga in MI Camp.



Another video went viral when Hardik refused to shake hands with Malinga after the match.#SRHvsMi #HardikPandya #RohitSharma𓃵



pic.twitter.com/t6dyqNwBYI— 🕊️ (@retiredMIfans) March 28, 2024

Hardik's gesture

looks like Malinga suggested Kwena Maphaka's name for playing XI. Hardik's gesture pointing towards that it seems ...pic.twitter.com/VFFLIFbqP1— RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) March 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)