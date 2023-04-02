RCB fielders escape a very dangerous situation narrowly as Dinesh Karthik and Mohammed Siraj collide among themselves while taking the catch of Rohit Sharma. The catch got dropped while Siraj stayed on the floor. Although he got up in sometime after some care from the physio and looked fine. Despite the respite the momentary scare could have turned out to be something big how the collision happened.

Dinesh Karthik and Mohammed Siraj After Collision

Mohammed Sirak and Dinesh Karthik Engage in Nasty Collision (Photo Credits; Twitter)

Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj Collision Video

Huge Mix up Between DK and Siraj

Huge Mixup Between Siraj and Dinesh Karthik 🥲🥲 #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/2q8p2zKnqD — Cricket Updates Official (@Cric8_updates) April 2, 2023

A Nasty Collision

A Collision between Dinesh Karthik and Siraj to take off Rohit Catch. pic.twitter.com/AA75vdAhO2 — Jaya Suriyan (@ImSurya05) April 2, 2023

Big Collision

