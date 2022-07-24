Australia cricket have announced that they have reached an agreement with Disney Star to broadcast the country's international matches - both men and women - in India and Asia. Along with this, BBL and WBBL will also be broadcasted on the platform. The partnership will be a seven-year deal commencing from the 2023-24 cycle.

