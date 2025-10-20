Navjot Singh Sidhu hit out a user on X for spreading a fake quote of him asking the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to remove Team India chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir from their respective positions and handing over the captaincy to Rohit Sharma. The cricketer-turned-commentator took to X to flag the fake quote that was being attributed to his name. The fake quote claimed that Navjot Singh Sidhu asked the BCCI to remove both Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar if India were to win the 2027 World Cup and give the captaincy back to Rohit Sharma, again, 'with full respect'. Reacting to the viral fake quote attributed to him, Navjot Singh Sidhu slammed the X user, writing, "Never said it, don't spread fake news, never imagined it. Shame on you." Ravi Ashwin Reveals Fake Adam Zampa's WhatsApp Chat Asking for Cricketers' Phone Numbers Including Abhishek Sharma's, Ex-Spinner Gives Hilarious Reply (Watch Video).

Navjot Singh Sidhu Hits Out at X User for Spreading His Fake Quote

Never said it , don’t spread fake news ,never imagined it. Shame on you https://t.co/qCZlwaUrwK — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 20, 2025

