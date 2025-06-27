The 23rd match of the ECS T10 Finland 2025 is to be played between BTCC Dark Knights and Hadley's Empire XI on Friday, June 27. The BTCC Dark Knights vs Hadley's Empire XI match is set to be hosted at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava, Finland. The 23rd match of the tournament is set to begin at 4:45 PM IST (India Standard Time). Unfortunately for viewers in India, there's no live telecast viewing option available in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans do have an online viewing option, as they can watch the BTCC Dark Knights vs Hadley's Empire XI ECS T10 Finland 2025 match on the FanCode app and website for free. ICC Introduces New Rule of DRS Protocols and Stop Clock in WTC 2025–2027 Cycle.

BTCC Dark Knights vs Hadley's Empire XI Match Details

🚨 LIVE from Finland, Qualifier 2 🚨 BTCC Dark Knights take on Hadley’s Empire XI. Follow all the action LIVE on our YouTube page and @Dream11 & @FanCode in India!#EuropeanCricket #StrongerTogether #EuropeanCricketSeries #CricketInFinland pic.twitter.com/5PISR4gBnT — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) June 27, 2025

