The Indian players continued their preparations for the Test series against England, which starts from August 4. BCCI took to Twitter to share a compilation of all the videos from the training sessions.

See the video here:

#TeamIndia hit the ground running as they get into the groove for the #ENGvIND Test series 👌 👌 pic.twitter.com/UQhcJU5aBj — BCCI (@BCCI) July 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)