New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl first against England in the first semifinal of T20 World Cup 2021. For England, Jonny Bairstow would open with Jos Buttler with Sam Billings coming into the middle-order

One change 🔁 We lose the toss and bat 🏏#T20WorldCup#ENGvNZ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 10, 2021

Here are the playing XIs of both sides:

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

