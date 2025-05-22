Visitors Zimbabwe national cricket team have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025 match. England national cricket team are being led by star all-rounder Ben Stokes, while batter Craig Ervine is Zimbabwe's skipper. The 26-year-old star batter Harry Brook is in the line-up for the hosts, while legend Joe Root remains an integral part. Ben Curran, the brother of English cricketers Sam and Tom Curran is the star attraction in the Zimbabwe cricket team's line-up for the England vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test 2025 at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground. Sam Cook is debuting for the hosts England. Sam Cook Receives Maiden Test Cap From Stuart Broad Ahead of ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025 At Trent Bridge (See Pictures).

Zimbabwe Wins Toss

Zimbabwe won the toss and and elected to bowl first against England. 🪙#ENGvZIM #ExperienceZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/37GsVVy8ii — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) May 22, 2025

ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025 Playing XIs:

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), James Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Sam Cook, Shoaib Bashir

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga(wk), Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Victor Nyauchi

