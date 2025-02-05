The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have named England's playing XI for the first IND vs ENG ODI 2025, which sees star batter Joe Root return to coloured clothing for the first time since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2025. Apart from the regulars, Saqib Mahmood, who starred in the fourth T20I is included in the XI instead of Mark Wood. Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith misses out after being ruled out of first two ODIs. The IND vs ENG 1st ODI will be played at Nagpur on February 7. IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Cricket Match in Nagpur.

England Playing XI for 1st ODI 2025

For the first time since 2023... Joe Root is back in ODI colours 😍 Your England team to face India tomorrow 🔜 pic.twitter.com/M7AEPCPpxk — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 5, 2025

