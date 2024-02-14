England Cricket has announced their playing XI ahead of the third Test match against India. They have announced a single change in their playing XI, as Mark Wood will be replacing Shoaib Bashir in the 3rd Test. England skipper Ben Stokes will be marking his 100th Test in the match against India in Rajkot. The series is currently levelled 1-1. Both India and England will look forward to taking a lead in the series with a win in the 3rd Test. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: Ben Stokes Unfazed by His 100 Tests Milestone, Says ‘It’s Just One More, Doesn’t Make Much Difference’.

England Playing XI for 3rd Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

England Playing XI for the 3rd Test in Rajkot

One change to our XI for the third Test in Rajkot 🏏 🔁 🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #EnglandCricket — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 14, 2024

