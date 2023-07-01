England Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in attendance at the Lord's Cricket Stadium as he watched the England vs Australia 2nd Test match in Ashes 2023. Sunak seemed in a very good mood as he clapped the efforts of the players in the middle. Earlier, former BCCI chief and cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly also attended this Test match. What a Catch! Joe Root Grabs One-Handed Stunner at Short-Leg, Achieves Feat of Taking Most Catches for England in Test Cricket During Ashes 2023 Lord's Match.

England Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Attends England vs Australia 2nd Test

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak watches on as England face Australia! 🏏 pic.twitter.com/xfYI3scuaq — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) July 1, 2023

