Joe Root pulled off arguably one of the best catches in recent times in Test cricket during the second Test in Ashes 2023 at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday, July 1. The former England captain, fielding at short-leg, dived to his left and pulled off a one-handed stunner to help Stuart Broad dismiss Travis Head. With this catch, he also took his 176th catch, the highest by a player for England in Test cricket. Steve Smith Wicket Video: Watch Josh Tongue Dismiss Australia’s Star Batter on Day 4 of Ashes 2023 Second Test.

Watch Joe Root's Sensational Catch Here

