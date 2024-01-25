England's allrounder Nat Sciver-Brunt went past Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu and the Australian pair of Ashr Gardner and Beth Mooney to win the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2023. Nat Sciver-Brunt has won this honour for the second time in a row. In 2023 Sciver-Brunt went on to score 894 runs and took nine wickets in just 18 games. Multiple match-winning performances for England granted Nat Sciver-Brunt the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2023. Joe Root Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to Become Highest Run-Scorer in India-England Test Matches, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024.

Nat Sciver-Brunt Wins Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Two years in a row 👏



England's superstar all-rounder takes home the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year 2023 🏅https://t.co/Vjbd2qELP2— ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)