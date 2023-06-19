England Ollie Robinson's choice of footwear did surprise many as he wore two different shoes on his feet during the third day's play of the Ashes 2023 1st Test. Picture of the fast bowler wearing two different shoes on his two feet have gone viral. The shoe he wore on his right foot was of the brand 'New Balance' while the one on his left was of Adidas. The reason for this is not known though. Robinson made news earlier for his aggressive send-off of Usman Khawaja after he dismissed him. Ashes 2023: ‘If You Can’t Handle That, What Can You Handle?’ England’s Ollie Robinson Does Not ‘Care’ About How Usman Khawaja's Send-Off Is Perceived.

Ollie Robinson Spotted Wearing Mismatched Pair of Shoes

