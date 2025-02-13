'Exciting Times Ahead', Fans React After Rajat Patidar's Appointment As RCB Captain For IPL 2025

31-year-old Indian batter Rajat Patidar has been named captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2025. Read to see how fans react to the decision.

'Exciting Times Ahead', Fans React After Rajat Patidar's Appointment As RCB Captain For IPL 2025
Rajat Patidar (Photo Credit: X@RCBTweets)
Socially Rahul Patra| Feb 13, 2025 12:48 PM IST

After much wait, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have revealed their skipper for the Indian Premier League 2025 season. The 31-year-old Indian batter Rajat Patidar has been named captain of the Bengaluru-based franchise, replacing South African legend Faf du Plessis, who was released ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions. The move was a bit surprising for many as he was chosen above the poster boy of the side Virat Kohli, even after Patidar is yet to make his T20I debut. It would be interesting to see if Patidar can lead the side to their first-ever title since inception in 2008. Fans took to social media to share their reaction to the appointment of the new captain. Virat Kohli Lends New RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Support for Upcoming IPL 2025 Season, Says ‘Myself and the Other Team Members Will Be Right Behind You’ (Watch Video)

'Exciting times ahead'

'IPL’s underrated beauty'

'Future Of India'

Urge to 'carry the legacy forward'

'New era'

'Non glamorous captain'

Currency Price Change

