'Exciting Times Ahead', Fans React After Rajat Patidar's Appointment As RCB Captain For IPL 2025

After much wait, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have revealed their skipper for the Indian Premier League 2025 season. The 31-year-old Indian batter Rajat Patidar has been named captain of the Bengaluru-based franchise, replacing South African legend Faf du Plessis, who was released ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions. The move was a bit surprising for many as he was chosen above the poster boy of the side Virat Kohli, even after Patidar is yet to make his T20I debut. It would be interesting to see if Patidar can lead the side to their first-ever title since inception in 2008. Fans took to social media to share their reaction to the appointment of the new captain. Virat Kohli Lends New RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Support for Upcoming IPL 2025 Season, Says ‘Myself and the Other Team Members Will Be Right Behind You’ (Watch Video)

'Exciting times ahead'

Rajat Patidar takes the reins as the new skipper of RCB! 🚨 Exciting times ahead as he leads the team with passion and determination. 📷 Let's support our new captain on this thrilling journey! 📷#Rcbcaptain #RCBCaptainYaaru #RCB #RajatPatidar #Rcbcaptain #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/gd57idcjka — Rishitha Royal (@royal13080) February 13, 2025

'IPL’s underrated beauty'

Rajat Patidar’s Journey – A True IPL Story: 2021: Joins RCB. 2022: Goes unsold, returns mid-season. 2025: Retained for ₹11 Cr, becomes RCB captain. The IPL’s underrated beauty—hard work and talent can take anyone to the top. pic.twitter.com/ikvCWvFGrl — StarcyKKR (@StarcKKR) February 13, 2025

'Future Of India'

Urge to 'carry the legacy forward'

Congrats "Rajat Patidar" carry the legacy forward ❤️✨️ pic.twitter.com/cF5oTiDUDv — 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐲'𝐬 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨 📻 (@AntonySachin4) February 13, 2025

'New era'

New era for RCB! Rajat Patidar takes the captaincy baton, ready to lead with passion and flair. Here's to fresh beginnings and exciting cricket! 🏏✨ #RCB # #RajatPatidar @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/UdC9PvrZ5d — Afzal Memon (@Afzalmeman092) February 13, 2025

'Non glamorous captain'

This is a new phase for the most flamboyant franchise in IPL - to have an introvertish, non glamorous captain !! Let’s hope Rajat Patidar is able to handle the pressure #Rcbcaptain pic.twitter.com/1weLYrYYsg — Cricketism (@MidnightMusinng) February 13, 2025

