Former captain and ace batter Virat Kohli has put his hand behind Rajat Patidar's selection as the next Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. In a clip shared by RCB on X, Kohli stated that he and all the other team members will be right behind Rajat, and showcase absolute support. Patidar takes over RCB's captaincy role from Faf du Plessis, who was not retained and then was purchased by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction leaving the franchise without a leader. Check out Kohli's video message for Patidar below. Rajat Patidar Named RCB Captain for IPL 2025, Star Batter to Lead Virat Kohli and Co in Indian Premier League Season 18.

Virat Kohli Backs Rajat Patidar as RCB Captain

𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬! 💌 “Myself and the other team members will be right behind you, Rajat”: Virat Kohli “The way you have grown in this franchise and the way you have performed, you’ve made a place in the hearts of all RCB fans. This is very well deserved.”… pic.twitter.com/dgjDLm8ZCN — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) February 13, 2025

