Cricket fans do take their passion seriously and support their favourite teams and players wholeheartedly. One such Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fan was seen in a different league though. Keen-Eye fans spot an RCB fan in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 Game. Pakistan Super League 2024 season is underway with 11 games completed in nine days. In the latest encounter between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars, fans pointed out that a spectator waving the Peshawar team’s flag was wearing the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise RCB’s jersey. The picture went viral quickly. IPL will commence on 22nd March as declared by the league earlier in February. Virat Kohli Reportedly Spotted in London After Birth of Son Akaay, Video Shows Places Visited by Indian Cricketer and Wife Anushka Sharma.

Fan Wearing RCB Jersey Spotted in PSL 2024 Game

